Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer’s family finally gives health update

Lady Gaga’s dog walker’s family finally announce a health update regarding the current state of Ryan Fischer.
The news was brought forward via a statement to TMZ and according to the report, "Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.”
“they also added, “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."