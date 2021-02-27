close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 27, 2021

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer’s family finally gives health update

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 27, 2021
Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer’s family finally gives health update

Lady Gaga’s dog walker’s family finally announce a health update regarding the current state of Ryan Fischer.

The news was brought forward via a statement to TMZ and according to the report, "Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.”

“they also added, “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

Latest News

More From Entertainment