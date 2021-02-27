Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer’s family finally gives health update

Lady Gaga’s dog walker’s family finally announce a health update regarding the current state of Ryan Fischer.

The news was brought forward via a statement to TMZ and according to the report, "Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.”

“they also added, “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."