Coldplay lauds BTS for heartfelt cover of ‘Fix You’ on MTV Unplugged

English band Coldplay have come forward to hail BTS for their soulful cover of their iconic song 'Fix You' on MTV Unplugged.

In the Twitter shout-out, the band shared a clip of the performance and hailed the band with Hangul characters that spelled out the word “beautiful.”

Check it out below: