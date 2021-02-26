TTP commandar responsible for killing 50 soldiers eliminated: ISPR

Photo: File

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The Pakistani security forces on Friday said that they have eliminated a Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist who was responsible for killing more than 50 security personnel since 2007.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Sharmangi, Tiarza area of South Waziristan upon receiving a confirmation related to the presence of terrorists there.

Per the statement, the TTP commander — identified as Nooristan alias Hasan Baba — was eliminated during an intense exchange of fire.

Nooristan was an expert in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), while he was also a master trainer.

Earlier this week, security forces had eliminated another TTP militant involved in the killing of four women social workers. The slain militant was a commander of the TTP's Hafiz Gul Bahadur group and was identified as Hassan alias Sajna.

Sajna, according to the ISPR, was involved in the murder of four women social workers on Saturday.

It should be recalled that the women were killed when assailants opened fire on their NGO's car near the Ippi village of North Waziristan. The police said the injured driver and the deceased women were moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The ISPR statement further said that the Sajna was involved in several other terrorist activities against the security forces as well as peaceful civilians, including attacks using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), kidnapping for ransom, target killings, extortion, and recruitment of terrorists.



During the operation, security personnel also recovered a cache of arms and weapons from the terrorist's hideout, the statement said.