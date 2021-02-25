Aleem Dar's celebration after third umpire upholds his decision goes viral

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar was all over social media on Thursday after his "Thug Life" celebration move went viral.



It was a PSL 2021 clash between Islamabad United and the Karachi Kings. It seemed as if the former two-time champions had won the game when the batsman took the last run.



However, not one to let go so easily, Imad Wasim, the Karachi skipper, appealed against Aleem Dar's decision of not giving the batsman not out.



After a careful review, the third umpire ruled in favour of Dar's decision.



In a spontaneous burst of joy, Dar pumped his fist into the air before signalling that Imad's appeal had been rejected.

