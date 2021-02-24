close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
February 24, 2021

Minal Khan's latest snap drops jaws

Wed, Feb 24, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan certainly takes her selfie game very seriously.

She is constantly keeping fans in the loop as she shares snippets of her everyday life.

This time it was no different as she wowed fans with a selfie on Instagram.

The stunner can be seen looking drop dead gorgeous with a full face of makeup and curled hair.

"I take selfies very seriously!" she captioned the post.

Take a look:



