Minal Khan turns heads with ethereal look

Pakistani actress Minal Khan is known for turning heads with her posts on social media and this time it was no different.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a gorgeous video of herself from a bridal shoot.
She can be seen dressed to the nines as she dropped jaws in the gorgeous red number.
Her hair is slicked back into a chic bun, making her face more glamorous as well as showcasing the heavy earrings she is sporting.
Fans were quick to shower the diva with love and compliments.
Take a look: