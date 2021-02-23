Kanye West made no effort to save marriage with Kim Kardashian, claims source

Kim Kardashian felt Kanye West is not willing to do the hard work and compromise

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian left their fans distraught after revealing they have filed for divorce.



According to sources close to the couple, Kanye made no effort to be in the marriage.

"Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce," the insider said.



"There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn't figure out how to stay married," they added.

"But it takes two people to create a happy marriage," the source continued. "Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise."

"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider said at the time of their divorce. "And Kim is okay with it."