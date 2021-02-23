Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in shock after Queen Elizabeth's brutal snub

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry never envisaged Queen Elizabeth will take their patronages away

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are reeling in shock after Queen Elizabeth deprived them of their royal titles and patronages.



The Duke and Duchess were stripped of their royal privileges after they informed the monarch that they won't be returning to the royal family.

As revealed by an insider, the Queen's brutal move left Harry and Meghan 'stunned.'



The insider told the Mirror, “When the Duke and Duchess spoke, it was never envisaged they would have their patronages taken away.

“They didn’t see it coming and spoke as they still had roles to play. Now, however, other than their titles, they are to have no role in royal life - a point producers know was not discussed when Winfrey spoke to them.

“Neither the Sussexes nor the TV crew saw the fallout of their interview leading to this. Harry and Meghan thought they would retain their roles," the source concluded.