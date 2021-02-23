Mandy Moore touches upon giving up experience of home birth

Mandy Moore opens up about what it is like giving up the desire of giving birth in the comfort of her own home.

The 36-year-old actress is pregnant with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

While the couple planned to have a home birth instead of going to the hospital it seems that she had to backtrack on that decision.

Moore explained that a documentary on home births The Business Of Being Born inspired her to initially opt for a home birth.

"I'm not opposed to Western medicine at all, but I definitely like to consider a more holistic approach, probably first and foremost," she said.

But due to low platelets count, Moore shared her sheer disappointment in an Instagram podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin and explained how home births are no longer a safe option for her.

"Unfortunately my plans have had to change. I initially was like, 'I got it, absolutely. I am malleable, I'm going to do whatever it takes for this baby,' and that is absolutely how I still feel. But the grieving process about my plan not unfolding the way that I had hoped actually, I felt this sort of delayed reaction," she wrote. "It was a couple of weeks afterward that it really sort of sunk in."

Moore and her husband had made complete preparations for house birth. From making playlists to finding the best doulas and midwives. But due to the recent change in events, Moore is rendered slightly envious of the women who get to experience home births.

"Just caring about other people that were planning to do home births and feeling this weird tinge of jealousy," continues Moore. "I know that sounds ridiculous, but I'm like, 'Oh man, I'm happy for them, but I'm also kind of sad that I don't get to have that experience that I was hoping for.' "