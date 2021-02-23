Kim Kardashian explains eldest daughter North about filing of divorce from Kanye West

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is reportedly aware about her parents divorce after her mother personally explained her the situation.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has reportedly explained her eldest daughter seven-year-old North about her impending divorce from Kanye.

According to a report, Kim, 40 sat with North down alone and told her about the divorce, however, the younger siblings do not know about the development.

The mother-of-four reportedly informed North about her decision so that she could understand what is happening between her parents.

Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter is understanding "as much as she can" about the situation, the report further says.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has filed for divorce from husband Kanye last week after seven years of their marriage.

She wants to do the best for her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm amid their divorce, it added.