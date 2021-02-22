Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Brits feeling deceived, poll finds out

Only 27% of the nation is planning to give Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview a chance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left Brits feeling betrayed after stepping away from the royal family.



A poll conducted by The Sun, more than half of the Brits confessed they are not interested in watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial interview to Oprah Winfrey.

The people of Britain consider Harry and Meghan to be “highly disrespectful” towards the Queen and want to have nothing to do with them anymore.



According to the poll, only 27% of the nation is planning to give the interview a chance.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," a statement from the Buckingham Palace said after Harry and Meghan informed the Queen they have no plans of returning in the royal fold.