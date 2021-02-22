Priyanka Chopra's former manager spills details on her initial days in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra was notorious for throwing around tantrums in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra amassed towering success during her 20-year-long journey in the acting profession.



In a recent interview, the actress's former manager, Anjula Acharia, revealed there was a lot of negative chatter surrounding her when she started out in Bollywood.

Anjula told Forbes she was warned against signing a contract with Pee Cee because she was notorious for throwing around tantrums.

Opening up about the negativity in the film industry, she explained a dinner party in detail. “She is never going to work, I don't know why you are wasting your time” was what the manager was told.

However, she still decided to work with the actress, trusting her instinct.

She added, “I remember feeling really hurt actually, at the time. I remember being like, Am I wasting my time? But this is where your self-belief comes in. It seemed like a crazy dream; right, to bring somebody from India to Hollywood? But I got to tell you when I look in Priyanka's eyes, I just believe. Priyanka is just undeniable, she is a disruptor."