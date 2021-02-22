close
Prince William hoping to reconcile despite differences with Prince Harry

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 22, 2021

Prince William, despite major differences with Harry, wants to reconcile with him

Prince William wants to bridge the rift between him and Prince Harry, after the latter decided his exit from the royal family is final.

The Duke of Cambridge, despite major differences with Harry, wants to reconcile with him.

According to sources, William wants to mend his relationship with Harry regarding “family matters”.

An insider told The Telegraph: “There is hope that they can all move forward now these loose ends have been tied up once and for all.

"The (one year) review had been hanging over both sides for some time but now it has finally been resolved, it allows all parties to work on purely family matters."

Another aide added: "Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother.

“They had shared everything about their lives - an office, a foundation, meetings together most days - and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it forever."

