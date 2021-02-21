close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
February 21, 2021

Katrina Kaif says she wants to dance with American actor

Sun, Feb 21, 2021

Katrina Kaif on Sunday expressed the hope that one day she would get the chance to dance with American actor  Jacob Black.

The Bharat actress recreated a dance video of the comedian and share it with her millions of fans on Instagram.

"On one fine sunny day - this seemed like a good idea @jackblack I really hope we get to dance a duet together one day," she captioned her post.



