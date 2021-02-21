close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
How the birth of Princess Eugenie's son August changed history

Princess Eugenie's son August's birth, on February 9, has marked history in a major way. 

On the same day, the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret passed away at the age of 71, weeks prior to the Queen’s mother's death.

The birth of August was a major turn for history as marked a reason to celebrate amid what was historically thought of as a time of grief.

"I was also reminded that it was the day Princess Margaret died, so in terms of royal history, it’s turned on its head," a royal expert said on Pod Save the Queen.

"It’s become a bit of a day for a happy occasion."

