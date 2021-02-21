close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 21, 2021

Here is Mahira Khan's Sunday advice on love

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 21, 2021

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her fans' day with some important Sunday advice.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a motivational quote about love, describing it to be transcending beyond a give and take relationship.

"Even after all this time the sun never says to the Earth ‘You owe me.’ Look what happens with a love like that. It lights the whole sky. Hafiz," the post read.

The words seemed to resonate with the star as she captioned "A love like that" on the post.

Fans seemed to agree to Mahira's sentiment as they expressed their approval in the comments.

Take a look:



