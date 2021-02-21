Chrissy Teigen memorializes Jack’s due date with a heartfelt note: ‘Thinking of you’

Renowned model Chrissy Teigen has shared a heartfelt post regarding baby jack on his would-be due date and fans cannot stop gushing over her maternal instincts for the late baby boy.



The model got candid over it all via her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of her bracelets, each decorated with the name of one of her children, Miles, Luna and baby Jack.

Alongside that picture, Teigen also wrote, “Today was your due date. we love you forever. (sic)

She also shared another post highlighting the occasion and memorialized it with a candid snap of her sitting at the table with a pile of food beside her, looking off into the distance.

The caption for the post read, “Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug.”

Check it out below:



