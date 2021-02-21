close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 21, 2021

Chrissy Teigen memorializes Jack’s due date with a heartfelt note: ‘Thinking of you’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 21, 2021
Chrissy Teigen memorializes Jack’s due date with a heartfelt note: ‘Thinking of you’

Renowned model Chrissy Teigen has shared a heartfelt post regarding baby jack on his would-be due date and fans cannot stop gushing over her maternal instincts for the late baby boy.

The model got candid over it all via her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of her bracelets, each decorated with the name of one of her children, Miles, Luna and baby Jack.

Alongside that picture, Teigen also wrote, “Today was your due date. we love you forever. (sic)

She also shared another post highlighting the occasion and memorialized it with a candid snap of her sitting at the table with a pile of food beside her, looking off into the distance.

The caption for the post read, “Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug.”

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment