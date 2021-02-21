Mahira Khan showers love on ‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic; welcomes her to Zalmi family

Mahira Khan showered love on leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic and welcomed her to the Zalmi family after the latter confirmed she is part of the Pakistan Super League franchise --Peshawar Zalmi.



The Turkish star, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted her stunning picture with caption, “From now on, I’m a part of the Zalmi family.”

Esra, while tagging Mahira Khan on Instagram, said, “So proud to be supporting the team with you.”



She also said the same words in Urdu language.

Commenting on the post, Mahira showered love on Esra Bilgic and welcomed her to the fold.

The Raees actress wrote, “Welcome to the Zalmi family” followed by heart-eyed emoji.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.