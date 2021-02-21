Queen’s daughter Princess Anne likely to take over from Prince Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines?

Princess Anne is likely to take over honorary military title Captain General of the Royal Marines from Prince Harry, who confirmed to the monarch that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals.



Now, according to reports, Princess Anne is set to take over from Duke of Sussex Prince Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Princess Anne, who is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and is the 15th in the line of succession to the British throne, will be the first female Captain General if she is offered the role.

According to Royal author Phil Dampier, 70-year-old Anne is a good fit for the Marines, adding that “I think she is highly likely to be offered the role”.

Phil Dampier, who has been writing about the Royal family for 26 years, further said the Princess Royal is widely respected and trusted, and is already associated with the military.

‘She also has the gravitas and experience needed for the position,’ the royal author further said.

Prince Harry will relinquish his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The statement reads: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.”

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”