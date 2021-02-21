Kareena Kapoor Khan blessed with second baby

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has been blessed with a baby boy, Indian media reported.



Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child early on Sunday morning.

According to media reports, the Good Newwz actress was admitted to the hospital on Saturday at around 5:00PM and delivered the baby early on Sunday.

Kareena and Saif had first turned parents in 2016, with the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the news just broke.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with superstar Aamir Khan.

She is also set to publish her first pregnancy book to be released later this year.