Kanye West blames 2020 presidential run for divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is putting the blame of his failed marriage with Kim Kardashian on his controversial presidential run in 2020.



A source close to the couple has revealed that Kanye is blaming himself for the ordeal.



"He's in that place of ‘If only I had done this, if only I hadn't done that.' He's processing things." the source revealed to PEOPLE.

"He thinks that the presidential run was the straw that broke the camel's back. Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage," the insider added.