Sat Feb 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 20, 2021

Kanye West blames 2020 presidential run for divorce with Kim Kardashian

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 20, 2021

Kanye West believes his decision to try and become the country's president served as the last nail in the coffin

Kanye West is putting the blame of his failed marriage with Kim Kardashian on his controversial presidential run in 2020.

The US rapper believes his decision to try and become the country's president served as the last nail in the coffin.

A source close to the couple has revealed that Kanye is blaming himself for the ordeal.

"He's in that place of ‘If only I had done this, if only I hadn't done that.' He's processing things." the source revealed to PEOPLE.

"He thinks that the presidential run was the straw that broke the camel's back. Before that, there was hope. After that, none. It cost him his marriage," the insider added.

