Sat Feb 20, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
February 20, 2021

Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 20, 2021
— AFP/File

Defending champions Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will start the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition at Karachi's National Stadium.

 The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 8:00pm after the opening ceremony and fireworks.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition.

The cricket fans can watch the entire tournament free of cost on Geo Super's website.

To watch the match live, click here.

