Dananeer Mobeen. Photo Instagram

KARACHI: Social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen, who shot to fame for her viral #Pawrihorahihai video, may also be joining the long line up celebrities part of Peshawar Zalmi’s “ZKingdom”, it emerged Friday.



Dananeer Mobeen shared a picture of her in a yellow outfit with the caption: “Yellow is the official color of the season! Can you guess what’s coming next? #Zkingdom”.

However, there’s no official word from the Pakistan Super League franchise or the Instagrammer about any deal in this regard.





Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, and Ali Rehman Khan have already joined the “Zkingdom”.

On Friday, famous Turkish TV star Esra Bilgic joined Peshawar Zalmi’s “Yellow Storm” after multiple teasers given by the franchise owner Javed Afridi.

Afridi, who had been dropping hints about the Turkish television series' beloved star soon joining the PSL 2021 franchise, announced the news on Twitter.

"WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY," he wrote.



