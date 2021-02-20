Court issues written order of last hearing in Ali Zafar defamation case; summons Meesha Shafi

A local court has issued written order of the last hearing in defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar and summoned fellow musician Meesha Shafi and other witnesses.



The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjha.

The court has issued the written order of the last hearing and summoned Meesha Shafi and six other witnesses to appear before the court.

According to the order, the court has directed Shafi's lawyer to present his client and other witnesses in the court at any cost in the next hearing.

Moreover, Leena Ghani also appeared before the court and recorded her statement.

The right to cross examine Leena Ghani is reserved on the request of Meesha Shafi's counsel, the order stated.