close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 20, 2021

Court issues written order of last hearing in Ali Zafar defamation case; summons Meesha Shafi

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 20, 2021
Court issues written order of last hearing in Ali Zafar defamation case; summons Meesha Shafi

A local court has issued written order of the last hearing in defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar and summoned fellow musician Meesha Shafi and other witnesses.

The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjha.

The court has issued the written order of the last hearing and summoned Meesha Shafi and six other witnesses to appear before the court.

According to the order, the court has directed Shafi's lawyer to present his  client and other witnesses in the court at any cost in the next hearing.

Moreover, Leena Ghani also appeared before the court and recorded her statement.

The right to cross examine Leena Ghani is reserved on the request of Meesha Shafi's counsel, the order stated.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz