Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Megxit decision was supported by Princess Anne

While most of the royal family members were disgruntled about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to quit the Firm, Princess Anne gave them a thumbs up.



After the end of their one-year probation period, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will be leaving the British royal family for good, giving up their royal patronages and honourary military titles.

Their decision may have left many displeased but the one person in the family who understood their need to step back was Princess Anne.

Chatting with Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl, the Princess Royal admitted that there certainly are downsides to being a royal.

"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles. So I think that was probably the right thing to do,” said Princess Anne.