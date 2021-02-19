close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

Eminem mourns the death of his childhood idol

Fri, Feb 19, 2021

Eminem on Friday   expressed grief over the death of   Prince Markie Dee, real name  Mark Anthony Morales, who died at the of 52.

Taking to Twitter, the  Detroit rapper paid tribute to   Mark Anthony  of  the  rap group the "Fat Boys" and a hit songwriter and producer.

"So sad 2 hear of the legendary @PrinceMarkieDee  of the Fat Boys' passing. One of my childhood idols & favorite mc's of all time. Left us way 2 soon. He will truly be missed," tweeted Eminem.

The death of  the famous rapper  was announced by his manager, Louie “Uncle Louie”.

