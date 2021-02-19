Experts analyze Prince Philip’s 'nightmare nature' during hospital visits

Experts have come forward to spill the beans behind ‘nightmare’ Prince Philip’s ‘bluntness’ during hospital visits.



This claim was brought forward by BBC Breakfast host Jon Kay during her conversation with royal commentator Penny Junor.

He claimed, “I was just wondering what sort of patient he would make, I mean you talked about him being in good spirits at the moment he's a fighter we know that he's a really strong character. I wonder what he'd be like as a patient in hospital."

At that point, Ms. Junor burst into laughter and said, “I think you would not want him on your shift. Well, I think he can be quite blunt and I think if he felt that people were fussing over him he could be quite outspoken about that.”

"This is a man who doesn't want any fuss made of his 100th birthday, so the fact he's in hospital and getting some fuss made of him will really irritate him."