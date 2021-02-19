close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
Web Desk
February 19, 2021

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s blueprint for ‘spare’ Princess Charlotte

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021
Experts have come forward to shed light on Prince Harry’s perfect blueprint for Princess Charlotte as the ‘spare to the heir’.

This claim was brought forward by royal commenter Camilla Tominey in the documentary, William and Kate: The Journey.

There she claimed, “I’m sure all eyes will be on Charlotte — in fact, there’ll be even more scrutiny for her because she’s female.”

“Princess Charlotte’s birth has heralded a new era of girl power into the British Royal Family. After Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is over, the prospect of three male Kings means the Royal Family will not see a female on the throne for many years to come.”

“How lovely to have Charlotte bringing up the rear — she’s rather unkindly called the ‘Spare to the Heir’, as Prince Harry is. But, as he has proved himself, it’s a role you can make your own.”

