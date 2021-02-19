Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s blueprint for ‘spare’ Princess Charlotte

Experts have come forward to shed light on Prince Harry’s perfect blueprint for Princess Charlotte as the ‘spare to the heir’.



This claim was brought forward by royal commenter Camilla Tominey in the documentary, William and Kate: The Journey.

There she claimed, “I’m sure all eyes will be on Charlotte — in fact, there’ll be even more scrutiny for her because she’s female.”

“Princess Charlotte’s birth has heralded a new era of girl power into the British Royal Family. After Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is over, the prospect of three male Kings means the Royal Family will not see a female on the throne for many years to come.”

“How lovely to have Charlotte bringing up the rear — she’s rather unkindly called the ‘Spare to the Heir’, as Prince Harry is. But, as he has proved himself, it’s a role you can make your own.”