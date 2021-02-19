Samantha Markle claims Meghan changed after becoming royalty in explosive memoir

Samantha Markle says their father saw change in Meghan's demeanor after she married Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle, and his family, have always been distraught of her.



So much so that the Duchess of Sussex's half sister Samantha even released an explosive memoir to throw shade on the former actress.

Recalling her last conversation with the Duchess, Samantha wrote it happened two years after she parted ways from ex-husband Trevor Engelson.



"It seemed as though she was excited to hear from me," Samantha recalled, blaming their frequent missed communication of their "completely different schedules" at the time.

After she became royalty, Samantha claimed Meghan changed.

"Somewhere along the line, she had changed," she wrote. Samantha added their father Thomas seemingly saw the differences in Meghan's demeanor too, allegedly saying "she's not the same" anymore.