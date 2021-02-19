Halsey says pregnancy changed her perspective on body image issues

Halsey is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Halsey took her fans by surprise after announcing she is expecting a few weeks ago.



The songstress is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin and is elated for this chapter.

In a recent post on Instagram, Halsey detailed how pregnancy has been introspective for her.

"February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?! I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely," she wrote.

The Closer singer added, "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too!"







