Kim Kardashian feeling 'extremely' stressed amid Kanye West divorce drama

Kim Kardashian's reported divorce from estranged husband Kanye West left her "extremely stressed out".

A source dished out the details to ET saying that the Skims founder has been finding it tough to juggle her life which includes managing the couple’s four children, law school, her businesses and with the added drama of her reported divorce, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is feeling the pressure.

"Kim and Kanye are trying their best to keep their relationship issues a private matter, especially for the sake of the kids," the source says.

"Kim is extremely stressed out right now between taking care of their children, studying to become a lawyer and figuring out her situation with Kanye in the best way possible for both their kids and for him and his mental state."

"She is doing her best to hold it together," the source adds, "but it has been overwhelming."