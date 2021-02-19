Salma Hayek responds to claims of marrying business tycoon François Pinault for money

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Salma Hayek has finally broken her silence on allegations that she tied the knot with French billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault for money.
The actress, who shares 12-year-old daughter Valentina with François Pinault, opened up about her relationship with 58-year-old billionaire tycoon during her appearance on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast.
The Mexican beauty shared her feeling about François Pinault, saying: "He's made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way."
The Oscar-nominated 'Frida' star tried to address the misconceptions of the critics about her decision to marry him, saying: "And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s arranged marriage, she married him for the money." She gushed over her man and said: "Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don’t even get offended, I’m like, yeah, whatever."
The 54-year-old continued: "We’re touching on a very interesting conversation. There is a discrimination also to rich men. Immediately you think because somebody’s rich, [they] might not be a good person."
Salma Hayek appeared to be an ideal wife as she highlighted her husband’s work ethic, explaining: "My guy finished work no matter how hard it was — and trust me he has a lot of responsibilities — big smile on his face, happy to be home, happy to see me and the kids, make us laugh."