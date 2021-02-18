close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 18, 2021

Saif Ali Khan spotted carrying toys before arrival of second child with Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 18, 2021
 

Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted carrying new toys to pamper his son Taimur before the arrival of the new family member.

Kareena Kapoor  and Saif are expected to welcome their second child together anytime soon.

According to Indian media, Khan's on paternity leave to spend time with his family as they await the arrival of the new family member.

On the work front, the 'Sacred Games' actor will likely start shooting for Adipurush next month.

Latest News

More From Bollywood