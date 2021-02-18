Kanye West feeling devastated as divorce with Kim Kardashian looms

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian called it quits earlier this year

Kanye West is facing a hard time moving in from Kim Kardashian after the two decided to part ways.

According to insider cited by PEOPLE in its latest edition the father of four is struggling.

"Kanye is not doing well. He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim," the source revealed.



The tipster continued that Kanye values Kim for extending support to him publicly.

"She has defended him privately to her family," the source said. "She has stood beside him at a time where a few wives would have done that."

"There is very little hope of reconciliation," they added, "It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles."

Earlier this year, Page Six broke the news that the most-loved celebrity couple are headed to divorce.