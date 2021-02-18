Senator Mushahidullah: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz says 'I've lost a father-like family member'

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to the media at the residence of late Senator Mushahidullah Khan. The News/via Daily Jang

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Thursday she felt like she had "lost a father-like family member" a day after Senator Mushahidullah Khan passed away following a prolonged illness.



Addressing media outlets after she reached the residence of Mushahidullah Khan, 68, for condolences, Maryam said the late Senator "trained [her] in politics" and assisted in each of the party's rallies and meetings.

The veteran politician was the first one to message her after every political rally and meeting, she added.

The senator passed away last night at the age of 68 after a prolonged illness.

"Today, it seems to me that I've lost a father-like family member," Maryam lamented. "It is not just the PML-N or Pakistan's democracy but the country, that will not get a person like Mushahidullah Khan again."



The PML-N leader underscored that the late party member was a strong voice in the Senate that spoke in favour of democracy and always opposed dictatorship.



"I had a father-daughter relationship with Mushahidullah Sahab," Maryam added. "His oratory skills were exemplary and he was a river of knowledge. He used to guide me often."

"The death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan is a great loss for me. May Allah raise his ranks," she added, praying for his forgiveness.



Senator Mushahidullah's funeral prayers were held after Zuhr in Islamabad's Sector H-11 on Thursday.

Last night, after the senator's demise, Maryam said she was "shattered to hear the sad news".



"Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us [...] Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss," she wrote on Twitter.

News of the late senator's death was initially confirmed by PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair, who had said he was unwell for quite a long time.

Zubair had lauded Mushahidullah for being a "fearless man and standing firm against dictatorships."