Thu Feb 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 18, 2021

Watch: Minal Khan pokes fun at Ahsan Mohsin Ikram at the beach

Newly engaged lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram seemed to have enjoyed their trip  to French beach. 

In the video, the two can be seen having a blast as the stunner shoved sand into Ahsan, who could be seen laughing at his fiance's antics.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple surprised fans with news of their engagement on Valentine's Day.

While there is no news of when they will officially tie the knot, it is safe to say that couple certainly know how to win hearts.

Take a look:



