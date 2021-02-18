Kanye West spotted wearing wedding band amid divorce rumours from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is still wearing his wedding ring despite rumours that he and his wife Kim Kardashian are headed for divorce.

The rapper was spotted in an all-white outfit and in the photos, the wedding band still rested on his left hand.

The Famous hitmaker returned to California from his Wyoming ranch where he was living separately from his estranged wife.

He is reportedly in California for his collaboration with Gap, which is scheduled to release in the first-quarter in 2021.

The Skims founder and the rapper, who share four children together, are reportedly ending their marriage after six years.

Take a look:



