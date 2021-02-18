FKA Twigs gets candid about Shia LaBeouf’s alleged abusive behavior

Singer and songwriter FKA Twigs has finally come forward to address the details behind Shia LaBeouf’s abusive behavior over the years.



The singer shed light on her past abuse during an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning and revealed that LaBeouf "would often just start having an argument with me in the middle of the night, start accusing me of doing all sorts of things, planning to leave him in my head. He'd wake me up, tell me I was disgusting, that I was vile.”

She also added that while none of his claims “were ever true”, Twigs would inevitably “really doubt” herself "especially when I'd wake up and he'd be like, 'You were lying there with your eyes open, planning to leave me.' And I'd be like, 'I literally was asleep’."

"It's a tactic that a lot of abusers use. It's just this constant availability, and everything centered around them. That's why I wanted to come out and talk about this — because the signs really are there from the beginning."

Check it out below:



