Thu Feb 18, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 18, 2021

Sania Mirza turns heads as she poses in flowy dress

Thu, Feb 18, 2021

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza certainly knows her game on the court but also has an enviable sense of style.

In her latest post on Instagram, the stunner dazzled in a baby pink gown looking like a absolute dream as she posed in a tennis court.

The theme seemed fitting for the ace as she was surrounded by tennis balls.

"Fly like a butterfly, sting like a bee," she captioned the post.

Fans couldn't help but praise the stunner as they showered her with heart emojis.

Take a look:



