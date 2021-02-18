Demi Lovato ‘ready to date’ months after ending engagement with Max Ehrich

Pop icon Demi Lovato is finally ready to find love again months after ending her engagement with soap actor Max Ehrich.



As per insiders, the Skyscraper crooner is in a great headspace currently and is ready to get back on the market, five months after she ended her engagement with Ehrich.

The sources spilled the tea to HollywoodLife, saying “she is ready to date” but “she’s currently more focused on recording in the studio” and is also “focusing on her sobriety” which is currently “at the top of Demi‘s mind right now.”

The grapevine further said that the singer is “doing great and is a little bit of a recluse, diving into this new album and project and everything that she’s working on studio-wise. But she’s in a really great headspace.”