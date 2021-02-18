Shahid Kapoor joins Pakistani influencer Dananeer's #PawriHoriHai trend

Shahid Kapoor has joined the 'pawri' started by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen

Pakistan's social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen has become the talk of town in Bollywood with her #PawriHoriHai trend.

Following in the steps of Bollywood star Randeep Hooda, leading actor Shahid Kapoor has also joined the ‘pawri’ as he posted his hilarious rendition of the viral trend on his social media.

The video posted on the Jab We Met star's Instagram shows a man pointing to Kapoor and the crew: “Yeh mera star hai, yeh hum hain aur yahan pawri hori hai [This is my star, this is us and we are having a party].”

Posting his sidesplitting version on Instagram, Kapoor wrote: "#fakers faking feku .... better words were never said."



Shot by the Pakistani content creator, the viral video made waves across the border after Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate turned the meme into a hilarious song.

Within no time, celebrities were jumping on the ‘pawri’ bandwagon.