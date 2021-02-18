Queen to take away Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official royal roles soon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the verge of losing their royal status for good.



According to reports citing sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to lose their royal patronages, as it has been getting speculated since quite some time.

Sources revealed to People magazine that the two will lose their involvement with a number of UK charities while Harry will also have to permanently bid adieu to his honorary military appointments which had been held last year upon their exit.

The official announcement is yet to be made, but progress is happening at a rapid pace.

Talking to People, insiders revealed that Queen Elizabeth II is against the idea of the pair being ‘half in and half out’ of the royal family: It was clear to her from the start that a hybrid role is not an option."