'The Irishman' director says streaming movies have had a negative impact on cinema

Celebrated director Martin Scorsese slammed the film industry's current approach in his latest essay for Harper's Magazine.

The legendary director was of the view that streaming movies have had a negative impact on cinema.

He said the cinema is being "systematically devalued, sidelined, demeaned, and reduced to its lowest common denominator, 'content'."

"As recently as 15 years ago, the term 'content' was heard only when people were discussing the cinema on a serious level, and it was contrasted and measured against 'form', he wrote.

"Then, gradually, it was used more and more by the people who took over media companies, most of whom knew nothing about the history of the art form, or even cared enough to think they should."

Martin said he has benefited from streaming platforms – he made his movie 'The Irishman' with the support of Netflix – but suggests that the film industry is too focused on "business".