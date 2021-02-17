Salma Hayek says there is 'discrimination also to rich men'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Salma Hayek is responding to the hate she has been getting ever since she tied the knot with husband François-Henri Pinault 15 years ago.
The Desperado actress said in a recent appearance at the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shephard that there is discrimination against wealthier men.
To a question about Pinault having loads of money, Hayek said, "And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's arranged marriage, she married him for the money.' I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, [expletive]. Think what you want.' Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don't even get offended, I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever.'"
She continued, "We're touching on a very interesting conversation. There is a discrimination also to rich men. Immediately you think because somebody's rich, [they] might not be a good person, might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn't have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn't deserve it [or] that in order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way, there is all this preconceptions and I heard them, by the way.
Pinault is the CEO of the luxury fashion group Kering and president of the holding company Groupe Artémis.