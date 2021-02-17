Alleged Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch acquitted in three more cases

Uzair Baloch acquitted in three more cases by an anti-terrorism court due to lack of evidence



KARACHI: Alleged Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch was acquitted in three more cases by an anti-terrorism court due to lack of evidence on Wednesday.

The court announced its reserved verdict on the cases registered against Baloch at Kalari police station in 2012 on charges that included violence against police and use of explosive material.



Baloch has so far been acquitted by various courts in a total of 11 cases while more than 50 cases against him are still pending.



It is pertinent to mention that Uzair Baloch was convicted by the military court under espionage charges and his family has challenged the court's order before the Sindh High Court.



