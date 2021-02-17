close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 17, 2021

Minal Khan wins fans' hearts with recent summertime snap

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 17, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan welcomed the summer with some bright colours.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a gorgeous photo of herself basking in the even sun looking like a dream.

While she rocked a gorgeous cream outfit, the bright orange lip gave off that summer vibe.

Fans were blown away by the diva's post as she was showered with compliments and love.

"Got that summer feeling," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment