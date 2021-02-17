Prince Philip admitted in hospital, under observation after 'feeling unwell'

Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital after the Duke of Edinburgn complained about "feeling unwell".

On the advice of his doctor, the Duke of Edinburgh was taken to King Edward VII hospital in London.

According to a statement made by the palace, Philip was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure which is not related to Covid-19.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the statement said.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the statement continues.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

According to palace sources, it was not a state of emergency and that he walked in the hospital with no help.