Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview to see them lose royal patronages

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey could seve as the "final straw" for the palace to end any hopes of a possible return.

A Daily Telegraph commentator shared that the monarchy had left its doors open for Prince Harry in case he ever wanted to return to his royal duties but it seems that the palace is looking to revoke their decision.

"The Oprah interview could turn out to be the final straw. Until now, the Windsor’s have treated Harry with kid gloves, leaving the door open for him to resume Royal duties if things went wrong," the commentator said.

"Yesterday, Palace sources suggested the Sussexes are set to lose their last Royal patronages, a mark of displeasure if it’s true.

"How much longer can they hang onto their Royal titles if they use them to become talk-show-circuit celebs, undermining the monarchy that made them?"