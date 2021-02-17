Queen Elizabeth dubbed ‘useless’ as call for abolishment gain traction: report

Queen Elizabeth has come under fire at the hands of anti-royal agencies who wish for the abolishment of the crown.

This claim was brought forward by the CEO of Republic Graham Smith. During his interview with Express UK he claimed, "The big problem that the UK has is that we do not know what a head of state is for because we have a monarch who isn't prepared to do anything at all of any importance because that would jeopardise her position.”

"As far as a monarch is concerned, she has to stay out of it and have no role in it. The problem is, that is what she does so, we have a head of state who is no use to anybody.”

"If we want a head of state who is going to play a constitutional role or a political role then it needs to be somebody who is accountable to the people."