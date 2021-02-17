Ranvir Shorey tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has been diagnosed with Coronavirus and quarantined himself with mild symptoms.



The actor confirmed that he was diagnosed with covid-19 on Twitter.

The Traffic Signal actor tweeted on Wednesday morning “I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining.”

He also thanked his fans and friends for good wishes.

Shorey said in another tweet, “Thank you all for all the positive vibes and good wishes.”

“My symptoms are mild - so far! I believe I’m on day 3 of being symptomatic’, he said and added “The battle has only just begun. #COVID19 #covidpositive #covidlife.”



